Children Welfare Index to Be Introduced in Kazakhstan 

NUR-SULTAN – The Committee for the Protection of Children’s Rights of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Institute for Economic Research have signed a joint action plan for the implementation of the Children Wellbeing Index, according to the Committee for the Protection of Children’s Rights press-service on April 3.

At the fourth meeting of the National Council of Public Trust, the head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed his government to develop and implement the Child Wellbeing Index, a national monitoring mechanism starting from 2022.

“The goal of the index is to improve the situation of children in various areas. The index will determine how well the country’s children are in general and in specific areas. It will give an opportunity to track the effectiveness of national policy in different areas in the context of regions,” said Yessengazy Imangaliev, Chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Children’s Rights of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

The index will consist of objective and subjective data from the official statistics of Kazakhstan and the results of a population survey, added Imangaliev.

“The signing of the tripartite action plan kicks off a joint project. Our common task is to develop an adapted index model based on the global methodology of the UNICEF Innocenti Research Office, with the further aim of making decisions in state policy to improve the lives of children in Kazakhstan,” said Imangaliev.

According to Arthur van Diesen, the representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan, ensuring equal opportunities for children is one of the most important tasks of UNICEF.

“The launch of the Child Wellbeing Index by 2022 will allow for the monitoring of the situation with children in the country on an ongoing basis and making decisions based on objective indicators. The system of national monitoring of children’s well-being is an important project for Kazakhstan. The index will be able to visually demonstrate how the quality of life of children is changing and point out the issue areas in their well-being,” said Diesen.