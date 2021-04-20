AIFC to Join Global Green Finance Index Network

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) has announced plans to become part of the global network of the Global Green Finance Index, according to Kazinform.

The Global Green Finance Index assesses the quality and level of green finance activities of international financial centers.

Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan and AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov made the announcement during the Boao Forum for Asia (BAF) roundtable on the role of sustainable finance in high-quality development within the Belt and Road Initiative.

The AIFC is an active participant in the development of a green taxonomy mechanism in Kazakhstan. The AIFC Green Finance Centre was created in 2018.

The center ratified the principles of the green investment framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, a Chinese state-led project seeking to connect Asia with Africa and Europe and stimulate economic growth.

“Kazakhstan has announced an ambitious yet important goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. The AIFC Green Finance Center supports the program of green obligations in the region. Our efforts to promote sustainable financing include becoming part of the Global Green Finance Index’s global network,” stated Kelimbetov.

The AIFC Governor also emphasized the creation of the “AIX Belt and Road Market” market segment with the aim to attract funds from international investors in the projects of the Belt and Road Initiative.