Second Central Asia Nobel Fest will Focus on Education and Megatrends in Post-Pandemic World

NUR-SULTAN – The second Central Asia Nobel Fest will take place on April 7-9, reported the press service of the festival.

This year’s event will feature technology and innovation issues in three key areas – economy of opportunities, industry of the future, and EdTrends (educational trends). The sessions will also be dedicated to the future of education in the post-pandemic world, smart technologies in Central Asia and opportunities in 5G networks.

The lectures will be organized for the Kazakh universities with the participation of 14 Nobel laureates. The list of scholars includes John Mather (2006 Nobel prize in Physics), Michael Spence (2001 Nobel prize in Economic Science), Yifang Wang (2016 Breakthrough prize in Fundamental Physics), Christopher Hacon (2018 Nobel prize in Mathematics) and others scientists.

The Inclusive Development Foundation as the organizer of the festival aims to raise more interest in science and innovation in the region. In this light, the festival creates the preconditions for scientific breakthroughs and discoveries, inspiring young people in Central Asia to engage in scientific activities.

“All of our speakers, including Nobel Prize winners and world experts, spoke free of charge, realizing the importance of sharing knowledge and involving young people in research – this is a mission for them. In addition, Central Asia is just beginning to find its place on the map of world science, so scientists and experts from all parts of the world are happy to contribute to the formation of a new knowledge base in the region,” Managing Director of the Inclusive Development Foundation Maxat Kurbenov told The Astana Times.

The main feature of the festival is inclusiveness, said the organizers. “The online format will expand access to inclusive education with equal conditions for all categories of participants, regardless of their position and location.”

Participation in the festival is free, and registration is available on the Nobel Fest website. Participants will have access to lectures, seminars, and interactive discussions with Nobel laureates, leaders of technology companies, and scientists.

In 2020, the inaugural Central Asia Nobel Fest gathered 57 speakers, including seven Nobel Prize winners and three Breakthrough Prize winners, 125 universities and 10,000 participants from 36 countries.

The event brings together industry experts and world scientists on par with key international festivals dedicated to science, such as the Edinburgh Science Festival in the UK, Cambridge Science Festival in the USA, World Science Festival in Australia, and the All-Russian Science Festival NAUKA 0+ in Russia.