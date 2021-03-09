Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Four Regions Enter Moderate Risk Yellow Zone 

NUR-SULTAN – The four regions, Akmola, Atyrau, the West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, have been included in the moderate risk yellow zone on the coronavirus infection spread map on March 9.

All other regions are in the low-risk green zone, according to the matrix assessing the epidemiological situation provided by the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

The yellow zone preserves existing quarantine measures and tightens the control over their observance. The green zone means a stable situation, possibly a weakening of restrictive measures.

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Aleksey Tsoy formulated a positive forecast of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan given that the mass vaccinations started in February at a recent ministry meeting, reported the primeminister.kz.

As of March 5, Kazakhstan vaccinated 33,279 people with the first dose of the vaccine, and 15,856 people received the second dose of the vaccine.

“According to the optimistic and realistic forecast, mass vaccination, ensuring mask regime as well as maintaining social distance have to be the basis for stabilizing the epidemiological situation in the country and an alternative to self-isolation and quarantine measures,” said Tsoy.

As of Jan. 6, Kazakhstan has confirmed 219,325 cases of COVID-19 and 2,819 deaths and 49,577 cases of coronavirus pneumonia with 646 deaths.