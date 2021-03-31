Ministry of Digital Development Presents Visionary Digital Lifestyle Draft Concept For Kazakh Society

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry presented a draft concept of a digital lifestyle (Digitel). Its text is available for public discussion until April 9 on the Open Legal acts website.

The strategic document provides a vision for the development of the information and communications technology (ICT) industry and the digital sector of the country.

“The main idea of the concept is the provision for a high-quality, thoughtful, effective and transparent interaction of people and the government. To achieve this, the digital transformation in state bodies and optimization of state functions will be launched. The solutions for infrastructure development in ICT, digital data management and other options will be introduced,” reads the document.

According to the authors, digital transformation will help to provide affordable and effective public services for the public and businesses and to collect the integrated digital data of business entities and organizations.

The authors also presented three trends, which will be relevant over the next 10 years. Firstly, any interaction with the government and companies will be fully online. Secondly, the delivery services market will grow significantly. Third, competition will be at the ecosystem level. In the economy of ecosystems, super apps will dominate. Those who offer the best services and platforms will be distributors of the audience for these services.

Artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and 5G are the key technologies of the future.

As a result, the digital economy requires new skills related to the analysis of information and the development of creative thinking. In this regard, the training of qualified specialists not only in the field of ICT, but also in all sectors of the economy is essential.

Earlier, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin reported about the transformation process of the Digital Kazakhstan project during his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The objective of the project is to ensure the interaction of the state with people and digitizing all services related to solving the problems of people.

The President was informed about the steps taken to ensure the availability of public services. The President also approved the e-appeals service, which gives people the opportunity to submit appeals in a few clicks and receive prompt feedback from government agencies.

A biometric identification in the eGov mobile apps has been introduced to reduce time for registration and services. Some 115 public service centers will be modernized nationwide.

Tokayev said that more than 90 percent of government services have already been provided online during the Digital Almaty 2021 forum on Feb.5. More than 15 million people in Kazakhstan now use wireless internet.