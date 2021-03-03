Kazakhstan Reaches 39th Place on Economic Freedom Index on 30 Year Independence Anniversary

NUR-SULTAN – Good news to mark the 30th Anniversary of Kazakh Independence. According to the new figures from the Index of Economic Freedom 2020 provided by the American Research Center Heritage Foundation, Kazakhstan took 39th place out of 180, after improving its indicators by 20 positions (the country was in 59th place in 2019).

The Heritage Foundation noted that Kazakhstan has become one of the 10 countries with the most significant positive dynamics in terms of improving its position in the 2020 ranking. Positive dynamics were noted in the key indicators of fiscal sustainability, protection of property rights, efficiency of government agencies, efficiency of government spending, freedom of business, freedom of trade, and the efficiency of the judicial system.

Stable dynamics were noted for such indicators as freedom of investment and freedom of the financial sector.

For comparison, in the ranking of countries according to the Index of Economic Freedom 2020, the Russian Federation took 94th place, Uzbekistan – 114th, the Belarus – 88th, and Kyrgyzstan – 81st. The top five countries with the highest level of economic freedom include Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland.

The American Research Center The Heritage Foundation annually publishes a report on the economic freedom of the countries of the world. The Index of Economic Freedom is a combined indicator that measures the level of economic freedom, which forms the corresponding rating.