Kazakhstan Designates March as Kazakh Traditions and Culture Celebration Month

NUR-SULTAN – March is designated as a month dedicated to Kazakh national traditions and culture with a series of holidays: the new Day of Gratitude, International Women’s Day, Korisy kuni (meeting day) and Nauryz celebrations. More than 500 events will be conducted across the country, including 2,000 projects of various formats starting March 1, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports press service reported on March 1.

The regional akimats (city administration) approved regional plans which included more than 2,000 projects of various formats including theatrical performances, competitions, festivals, lectures, scientific conferences, master classes, implementation of an online educational platform, challenges, sales, flash mobs and more.

The events are aimed at developing national culture, reviving traditions, promoting a healthy lifestyle, developing mass sports, including national sports.

March 8

Сultural events and charitable concerts are planned as part of the International Women’s Day on March 8.

The Astana Opera Ballet will stage Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet Swan Lake. Astana Ballet Theater will show the Gala of Stars gala concert. Zere will be played at the Kazakh State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theater. The State Republican Academic Uyghur Theater of Musical Comedy will show Tabassum festive programs. Concerts will take place in Almaty and at the West Kazakhstan Regional Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Ministry has also organized premieres of the Akbilek, Eight women performances as well as the Female image in works of fine art exhibition and screening of national films by Kazakhfilm.

March 14th

Korisy kuni (meeting day) will be marked with a series of events such as the meeting with theater veterans at the Kazakh State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theater, lectures at the Bozok State Historical and Cultural Museum. The Zhuz zhyldyk mahabbat (love of hundred years) drama will be staged at the Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater.

March 22

Nauryz celebrations will include the Karagoz play at the Republican German Drama Theater, Evgeniy Brusilovsky’s Kyz Zhibek opera at the Astana Opera Ballet.

Other events include exhibitions at the Ulytau National Historical, Culture and Natural Reserve-Museum, a traditional song evening at the Almaty Regional Philharmonic Orchestra and festive concerts in Almaty.

Events will promote the idea of Nauryz as a bright manifestation of national consciousness and national unity.