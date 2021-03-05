Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Form United Front to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Behzod Musayev met in Tashkent to discuss the current epidemiological situation in countries and joint measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reported primeminister.kz on March 4.

Tugzhanov emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the need for interaction and mutual support between the two countries. The Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister expressed the country’s readiness to intensify their healthcare partnership with the constant exchange of information on the epidemiological situation.

Kazakh and Uzbek Deputy Prime Ministers shed light on the joint projects in the pharmaceutical industry, including the construction of a plant for the production of medicines and hygiene products in Kazakhstan and the creation of enterprises for the production of pharmaceutical products in Uzbekistan.

The Kazakh delegation shared the interim results of the I and II phases of clinical trials of the QazCovid-in an inactivated vaccine which showed high efficiency. The third phase of clinical trials is currently underway, involving 3,000 people.

Tugzhanov proposed to develop and sign an agreement between the Kazakh and Uzbek Healthcare Ministries.

According to Tugzhanov, it will open opportunities for the development of the healthcare sector, including digital technologies and intelligent systems, medical education and science, pharmacy, public-private partnerships and other areas.

As part of the two-day visit, the Kazakh delegation will visit medical centers and pharmaceutical enterprises and the Tashkent Medical Academy.

Tugzhanov invited the Uzbek delegation to Kazakhstan to see the work of leading Kazakh medical centers. Musayev thanked him for the invitation and expressed readiness to continue further exchange of experience, knowledge and achievements in the field of healthcare and education.

The parties expressed confidence that the decisions being made will give impetus to mutually beneficial partnership and contribute to improving the well-being Kazakh and Uzbek citizens.

Musayev noted the high level of efficiency of Kazakh leadership and the timely response to the epidemiological situation. Kazakhstan also worked hard to ensure the availability of PCR tests and medicines for the population, and on the construction of new hospitals. He also emphasized the success of the introduction of information technologies that help to counter the spread of coronavirus misinformation.