Kazakh FM Takes Part in Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process Ministerial Meeting in Dushanbe

NUR-SULTAN – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi recently participated in the ninth ministerial meeting of The Heart of Asia – the Istanbul Process in Dushanbe, according to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service. The meeting was devoted to the theme of Strengthening Consensus for Peace and Development.

Launched in November 2011, the Istanbul Process is a regional initiative meant to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

The conference was attended by the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and representatives of the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

In his remarks, Tileuberdi said that Kazakhstan continues to contribute to international efforts to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan providing financial, technical and humanitarian aid.

He also stressed the importance of promoting Afghan peace talks based on compromises, while expressing support for the latest initiatives of the extended “troika” in Moscow comprising representatives of Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan and the upcoming international conference on Afghanistan under the auspices of the UN in Turkey.

The meeting participants adopted the Dushanbe Declaration which stressed the need to develop regional cooperation as an effective way to confront common challenges and improve security and stability in Afghanistan.

While in Dushanbe, Tileuberdi held bilateral talks with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin.