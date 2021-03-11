International Art Exhibition in Nur-Sultan Raises Awareness For Female Causes

NUR-SULTAN – “Pink Ribbon” is an international art exhibition that promotes raising awareness through arts, for women and men on breast cancer. Contemporary artists from Italy, Israel and Kazakhstan presented their masterpieces at the exhibition that kicked off on March 11 and is open until March 22 in Nur-Sultan.

The exhibition coincides with the celebration of International Women’s Day and includes the works of artists of diverse backgrounds. Female images in art history serve as the thin line between the real world and the fantasy world. A woman is both the muse and the author of masterpieces.

The work of the Kazakh artist Saulet Zhanibek titled “Anel” is opening the exhibition.

The exhibition also features impressive masterpieces from the Italian artist Ron Di Scenza, particularly “Spanish Eyes”, “Stretching Legs” and “Free Flight”. Di Scenza’s deep understanding of human nature is expressed in the faces and body language of his figures.

An artist is tasked with conveying messages through channels to the people’s hearts, said Leyla Makhat, the Chairman of the Curatorial Council of the Kulanshi Art Space and a Kazakh artist whose works are also featured at the exhibition.

“In order to achieve results while addressing social issues, art can be utilized and the results will not be only two-sided, but can create a multifaceted deeper impression,” Makhat added.

“Art, in my conviction, whether it is literature, painting, culture or architecture, is a chronicle of mankind, through which we perpetuate essential things such as beauty, love, health, kindness, motherhood and fatherhood,” she added.

“For us, artists, it is valuable to pay attention to life-asserting issues such as the fight against breast cancer or other social issues, because an artist in the broad sense of the word is a guide to what is in the air and with which society breathes,” Makhat added.

The exhibition was organized by the joint efforts of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation and the Kulanshi Modern Art Center and was supported by the Embassy of Israel in Kazakhstan, UN Women and United Nations Kazakhstan.

“It is a real hopeful sign that through art we can reach out to really important messages. Breast cancer is a disease that hits not only women. It is the biggest cancer type to affect women, but we know that it destroys families as well. It also affects man, but in a far lesser effect. We know that the most important thing when it comes to treating breast cancer is early detection,” said Michaela Friberg-Storey, UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan.

We know that globally hundreds of thousands of women’s lives and so of the families can be saved if women acquire access to the necessary information. Therefore, the value of the pink ribbon is immense here in Kazakhstan, she said.

“Art helps us to reach out not only to minds, but to hearts, and with the help of art, we can convey messages of empowerment so that women are more attentive to themselves,” said Maria Dotsenko, UN Women Representative to Kazakhstan.

The exhibition is open until March 22 for visitors and is being held at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Nur-Sultan.

