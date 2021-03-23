Exhibition Opens in Nur-Sultan Depicting the Many Faces of Islam

NUR-SULTAN – The Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue opened an exhibition titled: “Islam: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” March 17 to showcase the many faces of Islam.



The exhibition is a collection of 45 photos from different religious institutions across the Muslim world.





The exhibition, which is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, is the first in a series of exhibitions planned by the centre to depict the world’s many religions.

“Islam like other religions is very peaceful. It calls for peace and accord,” he said in an interview for the story. “All religions have similar values of justice, equality and other spiritual values.”



Addressing the opening ceremony, Bulat Sarsenbayev, chair of the centre, emphasised Kazakhstan’s commitment to an open and constructive dialogue on the interaction between all religions and confessions over the 30 years of independence.

“I am sure that holding events in this format will open up new opportunities for the further rapprochement of our cultures, traditions, religions and states, and will also remind us, once again, of our common spiritual and human values,” he said.



