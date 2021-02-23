Wind Farm and Hydro Power Plant to Launch This Year in Zhambyl Region

NUR-SULTAN – A wind farm and a hydro power plant will be launched in the Zhambyl region this year, the regional press service reported.

Overall, two renewable energy facilities are expected to launch in the coming years.

Two wind facilities will be built in the Zhanatas and Karatau districts and two hydroelectric power stations on the Koksai River and on the Tasotkel reservoir. The total amount of electricity is expected to be 430.6 megawatts by 2022.

The Akim (Governor) of the region Berdibek Saparbayev noted the importance of the region in renewable energy production. “We have all the necessary weather conditions to develop this sector. We need to continue working and attracting investors. Renewable energy is a strategically important area and its development is initiated by Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev,” Saparbayev said at the reporting meeting with the population on Feb.19.

Currently, 16 renewable energy facilities operate in the region, which generate 318.4 megawatts of electricity. The facilities provide 20 percent of all electricity generated in the country.

The regional akimat (city administration) conducts consultations with investors and entrepreneurs on state support to implement more renewable energy projects and to promote the investment attractiveness of the region.

The first industrial wind farm in Kazakhstan was launched on the Muzbel mountain pass in the Kordai district. The Zhambyl region has the potential to continue developing its wind energy resources. The average annual wind speed reaches six meters per second or more in the Kordai, Talas and Sarysu districts, where the wind parks are now being built.

According to Kazinform, more than ten investment projects with a capacity of 7 to 300 megawatts have been implemented and are expected in the region since the adoption of the Law “On the support of renewable energy sources” in 2009. The first industrial solar power plant Otar with a total capacity of 7 megawatts was put into operation in the Kordai district in 2012.