Trilateral Roadmap for Tourism Development 2021 Combines Efforts to Develop Local Tourism in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazakh Tourism National Company and the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports have signed a roadmap for tourism development for 2021 to join efforts in the development of local tourism, the Atameken national chamber of entrepreneurs press service reported on Feb. 25.

The roadmap is aimed at the development of a tourism product, the development of certain types of tourism, such as children’s and youth tourism, medical and health tourism, handicrafts, as well as activities to promote the tourism product.

The three party signing of the roadmap for 2021 will be an effective mechanism to further develop the industry, develop proposals, form tourism products and solve infrastructure issues.

“The roadmap is a clear action plan for 2021. We are glad that the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports is also acting as a signatory this year. The activities listed in the map are very essential for the market, it is a clear signal for businesses that our efforts, together with the authorized body and Kazakh Tourism go in the same direction,” said Yulia Yakupbaeva, Deputy Chairman of the board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

The development plans on digitalization, legends, medical and ecotourism as well as staff training have been added to the 2021 plan, explained Yakupbaeva.

“This year we will continue to develop the industry by opening new facilities and creating jobs to allow Kazakh citizens and guests travel all over the country. The year was challenging and we have to make up for missed opportunities and the government is paying great attention to the industry,” said Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Gabidulla Abdrakhimov.

“In 2021, one trillion tenge (US$2.4 billion) will be allocated for tourism development and 22,000 jobs will be created. I hope that the document will allow further development of the tourism industry,” added Abdrakhimov.

A similar roadmap was signed and implemented between Atameken and Kazakh Tourism in 2020. The roadmap was aimed at forming a national tourism product and has shown its effectiveness and found a positive response within the domestic market.

“Despite the difficulties, limited funds and tools to support business because of the pandemic impact, the previous year was effective due to roadmap 2020 activities. The Ministry’s cooperation will make it more significant. We will continue to fulfill our obligations, especially in those areas that previously have not been adequately supported,” said Yerzhan Yerkinbaev, the Chairman of the board of Kazakh Tourism

The Roadmap has facilitated large-scale work on the inventory of health resorts, as well as comprehensive and expeditionary research on handicrafts and agrotourism.

The Live Lessons project on educational excursions for school children was also piloted. The necessary infrastructure for popular tourist routes was then determined.

The initiative to unite efforts to form a national tourism product is already bearing fruit.