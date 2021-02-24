The 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan Project Puts Out Call for Applications For Its Fourth Season

NUR-SULTAN – The fourth season of the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project is calling for applications from February 22 until March 15, the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development reported.

Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the project in 2017 as part of the Modernization of Kazakhstan’s Identity program.

The 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project has revealed the stories of 100 people from different regions, representing different age groups and ethnicities who have succeeded during the years of independence.

“This year, the project is held under the auspices of the 30th anniversary of Independence, and people should appreciate the efforts of the participants, who grew up in independent Kazakhstan,” said Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva.

The applications are accepted in seven nominations including education, science and innovation, ecology, culture and sports, business, society. Then, the nationwide online voting starts. Some of the winners will be selected by a jury. Those who receive the highest number of votes and who are recognized by a jury will become the winners. The results will be announced in April.

One of the first winners of the 100 New Face project, Assemgul Urazayeva, who is involved in charity and social projects, calls all the project participants to be proactive and bring positive change in society.

“I like the very idea of the Modernization of Kazakhstan’s Identity program, which is mostly focused on spiritual modernization. We should think about the transformation of our society and people for the benefit of our country,” Urazayeva said in an interview to The Astana Times.

Urazayeva became known as a women rights’ activist and the head of the International Association of Women in Central Asia. She launched the project on domestic and family violence to organize information campaigns on promoting family values nationwide.

She also opened healthcare centers for musculoskeletal system rehabilitation in Uralsk and Atyrau. Recently, she launched a healthy food café under the consultations of the Canadian nutritionist.

“This global pandemic taught us that we need to pay more attention to our physical and mental health. We should learn how to eat well and find a balance in our lives. Health is a valuable asset and a healthy nation is the basis for a successful future of Kazakhstan,” she noted.

Urazayeva wished good luck to the new participants and advised them to believe in themselves.

The applications can be submitted on the www.100janaesim.ruh.kz website.