Kazakhstan Records Highest Number of Babies Born in 2020

NUR-SULTAN – The preliminary data for Jan.- Dec. 2020 shows a record 425,600 registered births in Kazakhstan, reports the Kazakh Bureau of National statistics on Feb. 19.

According to the report, the number is 22,600 (5.6 percent) more than in 2019 and 8,500 more (2 percent) than in the previous record number year of 1987.

The number saw the most births in urban areas with 248,700 newborns (58.4 percent) and 176,900 (41.6 percent) babies born in rural areas.

More than half of all births were registered in six regions of Kazakhstan: the Turkestan (14.4 percent), Almaty region (12.7 percent), Almaty (8.3 percent), Shymkent (7.4 percent), Nur-Sultan (7 percent) and Zhambyl (6.9 percent) regions.

The report also reveals the national composition of the newborns by maternal line, thus, 79.8 percent of newborns are Kazakhs, 7.9 percent are Russians, 4.4 percent are Uzbeks, 1.5 percent are Uighurs, 0.9 percent are Ukrainians and 0.7 percent are Tatars and Germans.

The average age of the mother at childbirth was 29.2 years.

The crude birth rate, showing the number of births per 1000 people, in Jan.- Dec. 2020 reached 22.40 births per 1000 population.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the Kazakh population increased by 245,000 people from January 1, 2020 reaching 18,877,100 people as of January 1, 2021.