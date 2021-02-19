Kazakhstan Increases Flights with UAE and Turkey

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s SCAT airlines has made the decision to increase flights to the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Feb. 15, while Turkish air carriers will add more flights between Almaty and Antalya, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee reported.

The decision is made by the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

SCAT will operate eight flights per week to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in UAE from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Karaganda with a 100 percent provision for passengers with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result.

Turkish air carriers will operate additional two flights between Almaty and Antalya.

The need for strict adherence to sanitary and epidemiological standards when organizing international flights remains in place, including temperature checks, social distancing, masks and PCR testing. The exact flight schedule is published on the airlines’ websites.

Recently, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee announced that Kazakhstan increased and resumed international flights to Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and the Maldives from Feb. 10.