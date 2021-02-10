Kazakh Prime Minister Sets Priorities for Renewable Energy Agenda, More Effective Tax Administration

NUR-SULTAN – The development of renewable sources needs a systematic approach, said Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin at the Feb. 9 meeting of the government.

Mamin noted that environmental issues are priority tasks outlined in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s agenda. Renewable energy is one of the tools for improving the environment.

In 2020, 25 renewable energy facilities with a capacity of 583 megawatts were launched in the country. These are 10 wind, hydro and 12 solar power plants. The electricity generated from renewable sources increased by 74 percent to 3.24 billion kilowatts (3 percent of the total electricity generated in the country) compared to 2019.

This year, 23 projects with a capacity of 381 megawatts will be implemented. This includes the launch of 13 wind farms, five hydroelectric power plants and five solar power plants.

Mamin also instructed the Ministry of Energy and the local executive bodies to create regional renewable sources zones.

Tax and customs administration reform were also on the agenda of the meeting.

Last year, the tax incentives supported more than 700,000 business entities and entrepreneurs last year. A three-year ban (until January 1, 2023) on inspections of micro and small businesses (SMEs) and exemption from taxes on income were also implemented. Due to these measures, entrepreneurs allocated 400 billion tenge (US$957 million) for the expansion and development of their businesses in the next three years.

This year, a new special tax regime for retail tax was introduced on a voluntary basis. The tax rate is set at 3 percent of the income received. This rate is available for companies that were under restrictive measures during the lockdown.

“E-Salyq Azamat (Tax Wallet) and E-Salyq Business free mobile apps should be promoted for the convenience of taxpayers and businesses. The Ministry of Finance needs to develop automatic filling of reports for entrepreneurs when they use online cash register machines and POS terminals,” said Mamin.

The Prime Minister has also set a task to develop proposals for a plan to combat illegal trade at the border by the end of March.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry will develop measures to modernize tax administration information systems and integrate them with other government agencies using blockchain and big data. This will simplify tax administration and bring digital solutions to a new and improved taxation system.