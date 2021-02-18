Kazakh President and Uzbek Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening of Bilateral Relations 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations during the minister’s official working visit to Nur-Sultan on Feb. 18, the Akorda press service reported.

Kamilov delivered Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s message in support of an initiative to hold the “Central Asia and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” international conference in Tashkent.

Kamilov and Tokayev have discussed Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership’s current state and the further strengthening of relations which are based on strong ties of friendship and good-neighborliness.

The Kazakh President has stressed that despite the difficult situation in the world and the pandemic, relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan traditionally remain at a high level and have demonstrated high resilience to contemporary challenges.

Tokayev expressed his confidence that the Uzbek President would visit Kazakhstan once there is an improvement in the epidemiological situation.

Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi had discussed bilateral cooperation and the international agenda with Kamilov later that day. They have confirmed their mutual interest in deepening the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and expanding contacts at high official levels.

The ministers also reviewed the bilateral events scheduled for the first half of 2021.