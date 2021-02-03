Kazakh Citizen Launches “Qazaq Time” Radio Program in New York to Promote Kazakh Culture in US 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh citizen Daniyar Kozhan launched Kazakh radio program in New York. “Qazaq time” aims to introduce and promote Kazakhstan in the United States.

The existing Russian language radio station in New York Freedom FM provided two hours for news and music broadcasting in Kazakh.

The first broadcast of the program started with the song of the famous Kazakh pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen, who has an army of fans in the United States and in other countries abroad.

The first broadcast took place on Jan. 26. The General Consul of Kazakhstan in New York Almat Aidarbekov, hosts from Zhuldyz FM radio in Kazakhstan, as well as the first Kazakh policeman in New York Dimash Niyazov were invited as guests.

“As we all know, the role of radio in the contemporary world is still great. It is still a close-to-consumer and dynamic media channel. I took Kazakh radio to the air in America,” Kozhan said.

“We all lacked a piece of Kazakhstan abroad. After thinking about it, the choice was obvious. I want to convey the voice of Kazakhstan to all the people in the US. With this, I wish to contribute to the development of the Kazakh language,” he added.

The radio broadcasts about the life of Kazakhs abroad, in particular their life in the US. In addition, Kozhan shares news from Kazakhstan and the United States as well as interesting facts about his motherland.

In order to receive feedback from the audience, the radio launched the question and answer section, in which listeners can ask and send all their questions to guests and to the program host.

“My goal is to introduce Kazakhstan to the United States as well as to make Kazakhs feel part of their motherland abroad. The history of Kazakhstan is an indivisible part of me and I want to share it with everyone. I am grateful for Kazakhstan for my childhood, and the multinational friendship and hospitality I experienced there. I will try to continue celebrating Kazakh culture, customs and traditions in the United States,” said Kozhan.

Kozhan, from Almaty, is a graduate of Kazakh Humanitarian Law University with a degree in Law. For over three years he has lived and worked in New York as a public relations manager for a law firm.