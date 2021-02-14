ForteBank Kulanshi Art Space Gallery Opens “Master and Disciple” Exhibition Featuring Works Created During Lockdown

NUR-SULTAN – The ForteBank Kulanshi Art Space gallery presented the “Master and Disciple” exhibition showcasing works created by teachers and students of the Kazakh National University of Arts in Nur-Sultan, reported the press service of the gallery. This is the 20th exhibition organized at the gallery since its opening in 2016.

The exhibition’s theme highlights the continuity of the generations in the visual arts. Also, the exhibition marks the 10th anniversary of the Faculty of Arts at the Kazakh National University of Arts.

According to Chairman of the Board of ForteBank Guram Andronikashvili, the gallery management strives to immerse visitors in art and display the works of artists from different countries.

“The new exhibition is dedicated to one of the main processes in our life – the role of teachers in education. We are glad that our bank is able to support art and exhibit works in our art space during this period of time,” Andronikashvili said at the opening of the exhibition on Feb. 8.

The works also promote the idea of ​​keeping peace and harmony in the family. The themes of the exhibits focus on family portraits, visualization of urban and rural life, portraits of relatives and friends.

Curator of the exhibition Leyla Mahat noted that all the works were created during the lockdown and were selected for showcase on a competitive basis.

“This is a special project for us. The list of authors includes 15 artist-teachers and 20 students. We were focused on young artists during the audition and it was a challenging task. We received hundreds of applications from students and teachers. The youngest artists are only 15-16 years old,” said Mahat.

The theme of the exhibition program was not part of the curriculum and this gave freedom of expression to each author.

“This year marks 10 years since since the opening of the Faculty of Arts at the Kazakh National University of Arts. may it be considered a long time or a short instance. From a historical perspective, it seems to be just a short moment. However, from the point of view of the art of independent Kazakhstan, this is the new milestone in development. The glowing of excited eyes of first-year school students, college, bachelor’s degree, and later graduates. The enthusiasm of professors and teachers. The heated disputes in departments, the first exhibitions at the university, the hopes of students and their parents, the anticipation of applicants. Toady, all of that has become a part of history. And the reality now looks like this – hundreds of students, long-term friendship between students and teachers of the first enrollments, graduates who also became teachers or found their path in art.”

The exhibition will reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease in the capital and run through March 21. The gallery will organize tours in compliance with all epidemiological standards with limited number of visitors at one time. The schedule is available on the website of the gallery.

ForteBank Kulanshi Art Space art gallery is a joint project of ForteBank and the Kulanshi Center for Contemporary Art.