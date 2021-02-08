Educational IT Alliance Launches in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – A new platform for in-demand tech jobs was launched in Kazakhstan, the press service of The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) reported.

As an AIFC member, the organization will serve as a platform for the consolidation and promotion of private initiatives in the sector of additional education and will contribute to a dialogue between the government, businesses and the labor market to train qualified personnel.

The launch of the Educational IT alliance, a non-state institution, was announced at the Almaty Digital 2021 Forum on Feb. 5.

The IT alliance also concluded agreements with the UXStone design company, Prime Source IT company and other organizations at the forum.

Kanat Kozhakhmet, an Executive Director of the Educational IT alliance, said that the creation of the alliance will boost the development of the EdTech market by lowering legal barriers and providing access to private investment, as well as ensuring the transfer of knowledge and technology to the industry.

The IT alliance plans to train specialists in the field of ICT, to provide market mechanisms for scaling up successful projects and to assist in updating educational programs at schools, colleges and universities.

The alliance will also be responsible for providing quality ICT education, including through the QWANT School.

On June 30, 2020, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov announced ambitious plans to train up to 50,000 IT specialists by 2025 with the creation of the Educational IT alliance at the government meeting. The IT specialists are in demand due to the modernization and digitization processes in the economy.

The AIFC also agreed to cooperate with Kaspi.kz company on IT training at the Digital Almaty Forum.

The program will focus on the training of software engineers, web developers, data specialists and architects of IT ecosystems. Training will also be provided through the automated cloud platform QWANT School of Advanced Technologies.

Kaspi.kz is one of Kazakhstan’s top innovative companies that developed the popular Kaspi.kz app with 9 million active users.