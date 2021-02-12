Ayalagan Alakan Charity Fund Presents Paintings of Talented Children With Disabilities in India

NUR-SULTAN – The Ayalagan Alakan (Caring Hand) Charity Fund initiated “The world through the eyes of children” exhibition in Hyderabad, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Feb.11.

The exhibition featuring paintings of children with disabilities was supported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India. In the near future the exhibition will also be presented in New Delhi.

“As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Independence, as well as the initiative “Children of Independence,” the Embassy of Kazakhstan will hold various events dedicated to this significant event throughout the year, both in Delhi and other cities of India,” reads the release.

Rada Khairusheva, the head of the Ayalagan Alakan Fund, and her team of like-minded volunteers have been engaged in charity work for eight years. They help children with disabilities and children from low-income families and orphanages to develop their talents and skills, organize master classes, drawing contests, and handicrafts workshops.

“Initially, we organized annual exhibitions in Uralsk,” Khairusheva explained in an interview for this story. “Last year, the Committee for the Protection of Children’s Rights provided us with access to the Zoom platform for organizing master classes online. Those who took part in the seminars sent their works in and we managed to host exhibitions in all major Kazakh cities.”

Native of Uralsk Khairusheva is the winner of the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project, which recognizes people representing different age groups and ethnicities who have succeeded in various fields. She also received the Altyn Zhurek (Golden Heart), an annual award presented to charities for their contributions to Kazakhstan in 2016.

“The project is my personal initiative. It serves as an example of how a good idea can be implemented thanks to well-coordinated teamwork. You do not need a lot of money to do good things, all it takes is a desire to help, kind words, attention, care, and free time,” she said.

Now the fund plans to host exhibitions in Romania, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, France, the Czech Republic, Turkmenistan, Iran, Israel, Cyprus and South Korea with the support of the ministry and Kazakhstan’s foreign missions.