Turkish Company Invests $5.2 Million in Wood Processing Plant in Northern Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – A wood processing plant opened in Petropavlovsk in the North Kazakhstan Region, Kazakh Invest press service reported. Turkish company Butuğ İnşaat headquartered in Ankara invested in the project.

The opening ceremony was attended by North Kazakhstan Regional Governor Kumar Aksakalov, Atamaken Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs Head Arman Urazgulov and Kazakh Invest Regional Director Daniyar Shalabayev.

The cost of the project is 2.2 billion tenge (US$5.2 million).

The plant is located on a 10,000 square metre area and is expected to produce nearly 18,000 cubic meters of laminated wood and create 150 jobs.

“It is important for us to ensure a high quality local product. Therefore, we plan to purchase Kazakh wood, which is characterized by its high quality. Laminate flooring will be produced and delivered from Germany. The equipment was purchased from Turkey, Germany and Russia. We pay attention to quality. Therefore, we use advanced technology in steam bending, glueing and pressing,” said company’s director Oğuzhan Çelik.

The plant will meet the country’s needs, said Shalabayev.

“With the participation of a foreign investor, a unique product is created in the region. Kazakh Invest supported the project at all stages. With our support, the company signed an investment contract and was exempted from customs duties on the import of expensive equipment,” said Shalabayev.

In 2020, 201 projects worth 916.8 billion tenge (US$2.2 billion) were commissioned in Kazakhstan, creating 18,600 jobs as part of the business support roadmap. The majority of projects were in the agriculture and food industry, construction industry and production of building materials as well as in metallurgy.