New Distributor of KIA Cars to Create Affordable Car Market For Kazakh Buyers

NUR-SULTAN – Allur Motor Qazaqstan has become the official distributor of the KIA brand in Kazakhstan, according to an official announcement by Kia Motors Russia and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). The decision was made to further strengthen and develop KIA’s positions in the CIS.

Seven dealer centers located in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktau, Kostanay and Shymkent will form a network by mid-March of this year.

These dealerships will offer customers a full range of services related to the sale and maintenance of the brand’s vehicles. The dealer network will expand further; it is planned to expand into seventeen centers by the end of 2021.

“The CIS countries’ market and, in particular, Kazakhstan’s market has excellent potential and prospects for KIA sales growth. Allur Motor Qazaqstan’s experience, the presence of its own production facilities and a rapidly developing dealer network will make the KIA model line the most affordable and service-friendly for customers,” shared Jin Ha Kim, President of Kia Motors Russia and CIS.

For the customer’s convenience, the kia-motors.kz website was launched in 2021. It provides information on Kia models available for purchase, the dealer network, financial products, special programs and offers.

Founded in 1944, KIA Motors is the oldest Korean car manufacturer. Having won a leading position in South Korea, the KIA brand entered the international market and has gained a reputation as a dynamically developing brand, a manufacturer of reliable and practical cars, within several short decades.