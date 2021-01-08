Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Attends Virtual Denuclearization Meeting

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi recently took part in the Third Ministerial Meeting of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and Support for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), organized online in the Jordanian capital of Amman, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The participants discussed possible ways to expand the potential of disarmament diplomacy, which is especially important before the anniversary of the NPT Review Conference, scheduled for August this year.

The minister noted that “given the difficult situation in the world, the importance of intensified and coordinated work of all states to restore confidence is the key to solving many problems of our time.” In this context, the urgency of Kazakhstan’s initiatives to start a dialogue between the nuclear powers was noted, including the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev – to create a Global Alliance of Leaders dedicated to a World Free of Nuclear Weapons.

The Kazakh minister also stressed that the NPT Review Conference coincides with the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site – a landmark event in the history of nuclear disarmament.

Kazakhstan is an active participant in the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and supported the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which has been implemented since 2019.

The participants of this conference, representing different countries (Argentina, Canada, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland), call on the international community, primarily the states with nuclear weapons, to use all available means to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in security doctrines and policies, as well as to commit to total nuclear disarmament.

The next ministerial meeting will take place on the eve of the NPT Review Conference.