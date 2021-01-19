Dimash Kudaibergen’s Online Concert Attracts Viewers From 100 Countries 

NUR-SULTAN – World famous Kazakh pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen has once again stunned the world. Kudaibergen’s online concert, his first during the pandemic, has gathered viewers from 100 countries worldwide.

The concert was streamed live Jan. 16 on the Tixr American streaming platform that previously hosted virtual large-scale concerts with millions of people for celebrities such as Drake and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Everyone had a chance to get a ticket to watch Kudaibergen performing 19 songs live, including brand new singles, such as “Omir Oter (Life Will Pass By)”, “Be With Me” and “Kieli Meken (Holy Place).”

The songs were in Kazakh, Italian, French, Chinese, English, and Russian. The digital show integrated modern television and virtual technologies to make the virtual concert feel like the singer’s live performances in big concert halls.

“Dears, I hope you enjoyed watching the concert! My team and I would be happy to hear your thoughts!” wrote Kudaibergen on his Instagram account after the concert.

An international team of around 140 people were involved in the creation of Kudaibergen’s digital concert.

The online concert allowed all Dimash Dears, to feel united, wrote Kudaibergen’s Eurasian Fan Club on their social media page.

“After your concerts, which gather thousands, Dears give you flowers, expressing love and gratitude for your art. The Dimash Digital Show was not an exception. (…) We will never stop thanking your parents for raising such a noble talented man!” they wrote.

The show organizers will donate part of the profit from ticket sales to charity. Kudaibergen was named Dec. 9 as the global ambassador of Project C.U.R.E., the world’s largest non-profit distributor of donor medical equipment and charitable aid. The project distributes aid among 135 countries.