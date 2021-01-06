Atyrau Region Enters Red Zone, Four Regions Remain in Yellow Zone, Says Kazakh Healthcare Minister

NUR-SULTAN –The Atyrau region has been included in the red zone on the coronavirus infection spread map on Jan.6, while the North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanai, and Akmola regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Almaty remained in the yellow zone.

All other regions are in the green zone, according to the matrix assessing the epidemiological situation by the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

As of Jan. 6, Kazakhstan confirmed 159,044 cases of COVID-19 and 2,262 deaths and 46,020 cases of coronavirus pneumonia with 513 deaths.

The percentage of those who recovered increased to 87 percent, while this percentage did not exceed 60 percent in June-July 2020, said Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoy updating the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan at a Jan. 3 Central Communications Service (CCS) briefing.

Currently, infectious diseases hospitals have deployed 18,608 beds, said Tsoy. The intensive care units have deployed 1,716 beds. The occupancy rate of infectious hospital beds is 27 percent and 20 percent in intensive care units. The number of patients in the intensive care unit is 320, with a 1.3 times increase in comparison with the last month, the minister said at the CCS briefing.

Currently, COVID-19 diagnostics are carried out by 132 laboratories and 48 biological material collection points. The total capacity is 100,000 PCR tests per day. More than 5 million studies have been carried out, laboratories conduct up to 40,000 tests daily. The laboratories’ reserve capacity is 60,000 tests. This is to be utilized to conduct secured upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare monitors the compliance with quarantine measures in the regions and notes which quarantine regime violations are still in place. Since Dec. 31, police raided 4,618 objects, 71 of which were violating the measures, and the police imposed 65 administrative fines.

The main violations were regarding the operation of facilities whose activities were prohibited during the quarantine period, non-compliance with the restriction regime, and the carrying out of mass gathering events.