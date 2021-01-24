Astana Ballet to Present “The Nutcracker” With Soloists From Mariinsky Theater 

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Ballet will present Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s and Vasily Vainonen’s “The Nutcracker” on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.

On the first day of the performance, Mariinsky Theater’s actors, prima ballerina Oksana Skorik and soloist Yevgeny Konovalov, will stage Mashenka and the Nutcracker at the Astana Ballet for the first time

On the second day, Jan. 30, Astana Ballet’s leading soloists Tatyana Ten and Sundet Sultanov will rotate in and star as well.

Skorik has performed many parts from the classical heritage’s “golden fund” throughout her career. Her extensive repertoire also includes ballets by famous contemporary choreographers such as Hans van Manen, Alexei Ratmansky, and Wayne MacGregor among others. Skorik, laureate of many international competitions and awards, graduated from the Perm Choreographic School in 2007. Afterwards, she was admitted to the troupe of the Mariinsky Theater. In 2015, Skorik received the title and honor of becoming the theatre’s prima ballerina.

Konovalov, a graduate of the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet, has been with the Mariinsky Theater since 2012. His work includes both the classical repertoire and the performances of XX and XXI century choreographers.

There are numerous interpretations of “The Nutcracker”, but it is the version of Vainonen that gets put on in many leading theaters of the world. The Vainonen’s “The Nutcracker” is the most cozy, fabulous and magical performance, it is performed by children and for children. In addition to professional artists, about 160 students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography take part in the performance.

It has long become a tradition for many theaters around the world to bring up the younger generation of dancers for the New Year’s performance review. It dates back to 1958, when the Mariinsky Theater presented its “The Nutcracker” to the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet, and since then every new school generation has been dancing it on the theater’s stage as a graduation performance, gaining an irreplaceable firsthand experience of the big stage.

The play is based on the famous plot of the German fairy tale by Ernst Hoffmann recounted in the parable of Alexandre Dumas (father) about a doll and a mouse king. The ballet won world fame and became a traditional symbol of the New Year holidays.

The scenography for the play was designed and created by Zhandos Omarov, the costumes for the play by Olga Shaishmelashvili.

The symphony orchestra is under the direction of maestro Arman Urazgaliyev.