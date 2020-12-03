Tokayev Addresses CSTO Council Meeting, Praises Russian Peace Deal With Armenia and Azerbaijan 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council meeting that gathered Dec. 2 via videoconference, reported Akorda press service.

The Collective Security Treaty was signed May 15, 1992 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan by the heads of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, In 1993, it was joined by Azerbaijan, Belarus and Georgia and in 1994, the treaty evolved to become a fully-fledged international organization. Currently, it consists of six members – Armenia, Belarus Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan

The CSTO virtual meeting was attended by Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan as well as CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

CSTO heads of states discussed international and regional security issues, summed up the work in the CSTO priority areas this year and outlined future plans. Russia transferred the chairmanship in the organization to Tajikistan for 2021.

The leaders also focused on practical measures to counteract current challenges and threats, combat terrorism, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity risks.

Addressing the meeting, Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who chaired the session, for the organization of the council meeting. In his remarks on regional and global security, Tokayev noted the escalating tensions between states and commended Russia’s role as a mediator in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“I believe the agreement reached with the participation of Russia is the only right solution in this critical situation and this agreement will contribute to long-term peace in the region. This is indeed a historic agreement,” he said.

The continuing turmoil in global politics and the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbated by mutual sanctions, restrictions and trade wars, said Tokayev.

“The growth of new global challenges and threats related to extremism and terrorism, drug trafficking, cybersecurity and illegal migration, remains a concern. Under these conditions, the role of the CSTO is growing as an effective mechanism of interstate cooperation to strengthen peace, security and stability in the vast region,” said Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev proposed creating a new position within the CSTO – Special Representative of CSTO Secretary General on Peacebuilding.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the CSTO, he noted, is a top priority in the country’s foreign policy.

“I am glad that the CSTO has increased its presence in international politics and plays a crucial role in ensuring security on a large part of the Eurasian continent. We are ready, as previously, to actively cooperate with our partners to seek effective solutions to ensure peace, security, and prosperity of our people,” he said.

Upon the end of the meeting, the CSTO leaders adopted the Declaration of the Collective Security Council and the Statement on the formation of just and sustainable world order as well as 15 other documents, including a military cooperation agreement for 2021-2025, civil service training, and on the organization’s budget plan.

The documents adopted at the session are aimed at further strengthening the CSTO activities, and demonstrate the openness of the organization towards expanding cooperation with other countries and international organizations.