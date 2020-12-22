l  r

Production of Chinese Yutong Buses Launched in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Region 

By Assel Satubaldina in Business on 22 December 2020

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin participated in the launch of the QazTechna plant in the town of Saran in the Karaganda Region on Dec. 21 that will produce buses, electric buses, and special equipment, the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service reported. 

Delegation with Kazakh PM Askar Mamin visits the new plant. Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The plant was built in partnership with China’s Yutong corporation, one of the world’s major bus and coach suppliers with an over 15 percent share in the global market.

The project, which is worth nearly 23 billion tenge (US$54.9 million), is expected to produce 1,200 buses and electric buses as well as 500 units of special equipment per year and create more than 1,000 jobs. 

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The buses will meet international standards, said the officials. They will also be accessible to people with disabilities and implement an electronic ticket system.  

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Several production cycles will be available at the plant, including welding, painting, manufacture of various components, a research center, and a testing track and vehicle validation service.

During his trip, Mamin also visited the Borusan Makina plant, which is the only full-service center in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for Caterpillar special equipment and heavy equipment refurbishment. The plant is part of Turkey’s Borusan conglomerate and employs nearly 1,000 people. 

