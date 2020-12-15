Prime Minister Takes Part in Inauguration of New Construction Plant in Kazakh Capital

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin took part in the opening of the ModeX construction plant in Nur-Sultan, reported the Prime Minister’s office.

The design capacity of the modular plant is 200,000 square meters of housing per year. 500,000 more square meters of housing are planned for 2023. The plant will create more than 1,000 jobs. It is also expected to open the modular construction plants in Almaty and Shymkent.

“Modular construction will give an impetus to the construction industry development in Kazakhstan and will expand the construction of the country’s housing and social infrastructure,” said Mamin.

It is reported that the BI Group Construction Company has implemented the new technologies used worldwide for modular construction to reduce construction time, improve the quality and reduce the cost of housing.

Modular blocks can be used in the construction of residential facilities, social infrastructure facilities, including educational institutions, trade pavilions, offices and other buildings. It does not depend on climatic conditions as up to 90 percent of work takes place at the plant. For instance, it takes only four months to build a 16-storey building.

The main material of modules is expanded clay concrete, which showed good strength test results in trials.

“Modular technology is one of the directions that the industry is going in off-site construction,” explained off-site construction expert Adat Adilkhan in an interview for this story. “The construction companies in the United States, Singapore, Great Britain, Germany and other countries widely use this technology. The opening of the plant is a major event. It shows the country’s development in terms of technological capabilities, science and human capital.”

Automation of technological processes and a decrease of dirty and noisy work in urban environments are also one of the main advantages of the modular construction, noted the expert. The comfortable working conditions are also a positive trend given the city’s harsh continental weather conditions.