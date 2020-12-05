New Video Shows Kazakh Capital’s Landmarks from Bird’s Eye Perspective 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Presidential Teleradio Complex released a short video capturing Kazakh capital from a bird’s eye perspective.

“All the unique beauty and grandeur of our capital is captured in incredible fairytale footage taken by a high-resolution bird’s-eye camera,” wrote the presidential teleradio complex in its Telegram channel.

The company noted the role of Kazakhstan’s First President in building the capital, as, according to them, “he was the only one who believed in the success of this brainchild project.”

The one-minute video depicts some major sights in the capital, including its bustling business district located on the left bank of the Yessil River, a 97-meter Baiterek tower located close to the country’s major government buildings, a futuristic EXPO district, the Yessil River embankment and Akorda presidential palace.

Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana until 2019, was named the capital of Kazakhstan in 1997. The decision to move the capital from Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, to Nur-Sultan was made by Nazarbayev, but it was not supported by many at the time. Nazarbayev then hired world-famous Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, who planned every aspect of the city’s layout himself.

The capital has evolved from a small and provincial city in the middle of the steppes to a rapidly developing metropolis since then. The city’s landscape has undergone a major transformation and continues to change year by year and attract people from different parts of the country seeking greater opportunities.