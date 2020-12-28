Knitted Eco-Tree to be Set Up in Kazakh Capital

NUR-SULTAN – A six-meter tall eco-tree made from yarn will be installed in the center of the capital ahead of the New Year, reported Khabar.24.

More than 100 people including schoolchildren, parents and public organizations from different parts of the country made a festive tree in the national style.

“The eco-tree consists of multi-colored knitted squares, each with the size of 20 by 20 centimeters. We purchased the yarn and gave it to our volunteers. We will also provide a lottery with valuable prizes and creative gifts for them with the help of sponsors. Those who have tied more than four squares will participate in this lottery,” said social entrepreneur Rakhima Mukusheva.

More than 2,000 details were tied to the upper frame of the eco-tree. All of the other elements were combined into a single canvas with a traditional Kazakh technique – Kurak Korpe (patchwork quilt).

“Schoolchildren took an active part in this action. About 30 educational institutions of the city helped us to knit the tree. Public funds provided yarn and crochet hooks,” said chairperson of the public association Farida Eyvazova.

“I wanted to help create beauty. I knitted for a project every day. In this work, the main thing is patience, perseverance and attentiveness. The process is time-consuming, but in the end beautiful and original things will result,” noted one of the young volunteers Assem Zeinolla.

Overall, 33 New Year trees were installed in different parts of the city this year. One of the trees is located on the territory of the EXPO site. A 25-meter tree is decorated by 1,200 multi-colored balls and approximately 300 snowflakes.

Also, people can take a video or photo on how they decorate trees at home, post it on social media and tag the account of the Nur-Sultan Akimat (city administration) as part of the “Decorating the New Year Tree at Home” campaign.

Earlier, the city’s Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control called on people to reduce mass gatherings and strictly observe sanitary standards during the holiday season.