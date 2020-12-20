Kazakhstan Begins Vaccinating 3,000 Volunteers With Self-Made QazCovid-in

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems (RIBSP) began the third phase of clinical trials of QazCovid-in, the Kazakh inactivated vaccine on Dec. 19. The third phase presumes the vaccination of 3,000 volunteers.

RIBSP vaccinated its first volunteers at clinics in Almaty and Taraz. The institute will complete the third phase by the end of December. The institute will produce a batch of 10,000 doses as part of the requirements for the third phase.

The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry approved QazCovid-in in the third phase of development as it demonstrated high safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy in preliminary research results.

“It is a reliable and time-tested vaccine technology. All components of the vaccine are thoroughly studied, reliable, and safe. The new component is just the virus itself. The vaccine does not cause vaccine-associated diseases. Moreover, its use induces cellular and humoral immunity,” the RIBSP press service said in a statement.

On the same day, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and a delegation of Kazakh ministers visited the institute, which is located in Gvardeisky village in the Zhambyl Region.

According to Mamin, the mass vaccinations with QazCovid-in will begin in March 2021. The priority will be given to medical workers, teachers, as well as representatives of risk groups with chronic diseases on a voluntary basis.

Mamin also revised the construction of a biopharmaceutical plant for vaccine production. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned in March of 2021. The production capacity will be 60 million doses per year.

The prime minister stressed the importance of the development and modernization of the research institute to ensure the domestic production of immunobiological drugs, including vaccines against coronavirus.

The Kazakh government also visited the construction site of three residential houses with a total of 180 apartments for scientific workers of the RIBSP. The first house with 60 apartments will be commissioned in January of 2021.