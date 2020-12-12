Kazakh Central Election Commission Sums Up Registration of Party Lists to Maslikhat Elections

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Central Election Commission (CEC) summed up the results of the nomination and registration of party lists of candidates for deputies of the maslikhats (local representative bodies) during the Dec. 11 meeting of the commission. The nomination, confirmation and registration of party lists took place for maslikhat deputy elections from Nov. 10 to Dec. 4.

CEC member Yerlan Dauylbayev stressed that this is the first maslikhat election based on party lists. The territorial election commissions will organize the maslikhat elections.

The five registered political parties presented a total of 840 party lists. The CEC registered 832 of them. The presented party lists included 8,334 candidates, of which 44.6 percent are women and persons under 29 years of age.

Maslikhats of regions, cities of national significance, and the Kazakh capital received 75 lists in 17 districts with a total of 1,392 candidates. Maslikhats of cities of regional significance presented 134 lists in 36 districts with 1,415 candidates. District maslikhats received 631 lists, a total of 5,527 candidates in 163 districts.

Nur Otan, the ruling party, and Adal (Faithful) political parties presented lists in all 216 maslikhats of the regions. Ak Zhol (White Way) presented 175 lists, Auyl (Village) – 159 lists, and People’s Party of Kazakhstan – 74. The CEC excluded one party list from each – Adal, Ak Zhol, Auyl, and five party lists from the People’s Party of Kazakhstan.

CEC Chairperson Berik Imashev stressed that the organizing work of the maslikahat elections is exclusively within the jurisdiction of territorial election commissions. The territorial election commissions will constantly keep the government up to date on the results of the nomination and registration of party lists, as well as organize press briefings.

In addition to these, the territorial commissions will publish registered party lists of candidates for deputies of maslikhats of all levels on their web pages by Dec. 12.