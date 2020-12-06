Golovkin To Return To Ring, Defend His Title For 21st Time (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – English DAZN sports streaming service recently presented a promo video about Kazakh middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin also known by his nickname GGG or Triple G. This is a promo for Golovkin’s upcoming fight against Polish professional boxer Kamil Szeremeta on Dec. 18.

For Golovkin, it’s a chance to make the 21st successful title defense at middleweight, which would be a new record. As of today, he is tied with Bernard Hopkins for the most-ever defenses at 160 pounds.

Golovkin, 38, with a 42-1-1 (35 by knockout) record, is a former unified middleweight world champion with the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organisation titles. U.S. website Business Insider ranked Golovkin ninth on its list of the 15 best boxers in the world as of Dec. 25, 2019.

For Szeremeta, 31, with a 21-0 (5 by knockout), the fight is also a chance to make history and become Poland’s first-ever world middleweight titleholder.

According to the Polish TVP Sport channel, Sheremeta might cancel the bout as he might be COVID-19 positive.

“If Krzysztof Głowacki has COVID and Fyodor Czerkaszyn has COVID, then you need to pray and believe in a miracle that Kamil Szeremeta does not have the viral infection. Because all these boxers were training with the same coach,” said TVP SPORT commentator Mateusz Borek.

DAZN’s promo video for Genady Golovkin. Video credit: Genady Golovkin’s Instagram page.