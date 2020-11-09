Turkish Manufacturer MFA Mask to Build Plant Worth $9 Million in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – MFA Mask, one of the largest Turkish respiratory masks manufacturers, will build a plant producing respiratory masks on the territory of Astana – in the New City special economic zone (SEZ) in Nur-Sultan. The project will cost approximately $9.3 million.

The enterprise will produce respirators of the FFP2 and FFP3 class, gas masks, filters, as well as self-oxidizing masks for evacuation. The company plans to install modern Turkish and German equipment and supply high quality certified raw materials from Turkey.

MFA Mask, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Nur-Sultan Akimat signed a memorandum on the project implementation Nov. 2. Kazakh Invest national company will support the project during its implementation.

The Turkish mask manufacturing giant plans to complete the project in two stages by 2024. In the first stage, the plant will have the capacity to produce up to 3.5 million masks per year and launch in October 2021. In the second stage, the production volume will increase to 10 million units.

The project will create around 100 permanent jobs. The company plans to supply manufactured goods in Kazakhstan and to export the products to Russia and other Central Asian countries.