More Than 11 Million Kazakh People Expected to Vote in the 2021 Mazhilis Election. Six Political Parties Announce Dates of Meetings

NUR-SULTAN – More than 11 million Kazakh people will take part in electing the representatives to the Mazhilis (lower house of Parliament), reported Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov.

The election commission updated the voter register as of Oct.1 in cooperation with the local executive bodies. The commission worked to improve the accuracy of the voters lists.

Petrov also noted that Kazakh citizens can vote in 66 polling stations in 51 countries. It includes all citizens living or individuals on a long business trip with valid Kazakh passports.

In the light of pre-election campaigns, six registered political parties announced the dates for the meeting of party members for the Mazhilis elections scheduled for Jan. 10.

The meeting agenda of all parties is the upcoming elections, approval of party lists and election programs.

The Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party will meet Nov. 18, the National Social Democratic Party – Nov. 13, the Adal (former Birlik) Political Party – Nov. 16, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party – Nov. 20 and the Nur Otan Party – Nov. 25.

The Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan was renamed into the People’s Party of Kazakhstan. This was announced during the Nov. 11 party’s pre-election congress. The party members voted and approved the renaming.

Head of the People’s Party Parliamentary Group Aikyn Konurov, who was elected as the new chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, noted that it has already been proposed to revise the party’s strategy through a rebranding campaign that considers the changes in the political and socio-economic situation and the necessity to respond to political processes.

Konurov said that the party will work to protect the interests of the people and its program is mainly focused on social, economic and political protection of the rights of the population.

Loan write off (amnesty) will be the main agenda of the party’s election program. The party will consider this issue at the next congress. “Representation at the Parliament is not a problem for us. Our task is to win as many seats as possible,” said Konurov.

He stressed that the party knows its weaknesses and is currently working on digitalization. The support of teachers and effective use of pension savings are a priority.

Earlier, the Birlik (Unity) Political Party also changed its name to Adal (Honesty). “Sociologists studied the new names and the name Adal won by a large margin,” explained party chairman Serik Sultangali.

According to Sultangali, people seek renewal and justice. By justice people mean the fight against corruption to the transparency of decision-making.

The decision to rename the party was adopted unanimously.

The nomination of candidates based on party lists will continue through Nov. 30 and the registration will last until Dec. 10. The nomination of candidates to the Maslikhats will be completed by Dec. 4.