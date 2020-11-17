Kazakhstan Commemorates 90th Anniversary of Writer Anuar Alimzhanov with Book and Monument Presentation, Conference

NUR-SULTAN – Gabbas Kabyshuly’s book “Anuar 90” to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Kazakh writer and publicist Anuar Alimzhanov was presented Nov. 15 in Taldykorgan, reported Zakon.kz.

Compiled in Kazakh and Russian the book has three parts. The first part features memories and the second part is dedicated to the life and work of the writer. The third part consists of the letters from his colleagues from Kazakhstan and other countries.

Deputy akim (Governor) of the Almaty region Rustam Ali said that Kazakh literature boasts a rich history that starts with ancient Turkic scripts and oral literature.

“Alimzhanov’s 70th anniversary was widely celebrated in 2000. A monument and a museum were opened in the Ushkaiyn village. In 2010, we dedicated a monument in the Kabanbai village. Seven streets in the region are named after Alimzhanov in the Alakol and Talgar districts and Taldykorgan,” Ali said at the conference.

Charity events and evenings in schools and libraries were organized online this year.

Alimzhanov (1930-1993) was born in the Karlygash village, in the Alakol region. Life is seen as a continuation of the past in his works. He wrote about the struggle of creative people and dreams about a better future. The list of his books includes “Blue Mountains,” “Souvenir from Otrar,” “Makhambet’s Arrow,” “The Return of the Teacher” and other books.

He was also known as a journalist and wrote books devoted to the national liberation struggle of the people of Asia and Africa.

The writer received the Jawaharlal Nehru Prize for International Understanding in 1969 and the Agostinho Neto International Prize in 1985. He was awarded the Order of the Badge of Honor and with the Order of Friendship of the People.

Boris Pankin, writer, laureate of the USSR State Prize in Literature, founder of the Soviet Copyright Agency (VAAP) and the last Minister of Foreign Affairs of the USSR, shared his memories about Alimzhanov with The Astana Times.

“We were friends with Anuar Alimzhanov. He worked as a bureau chief for Literaturnaya Gazeta, one of the most popular Soviet newspapers, in Kazakhstan and my wife Valentina Pankina worked as the editor of the department of literature of the people of the USSR. We often met with Anuar in Almaty and Moscow,” he said.

Pankin said that Alimzhanov’s works were popular in the Soviet Union. He contributed to the popularization of Kazakh culture and literature in the Soviet time. “I’m happy that this outstanding person and our friend is highly respected in your country,” he added.