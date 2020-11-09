Kazakh Government Inks Business MemorandumsWorth $160 million with German Business Circles

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh government and German businesses signed business memorandums for $160 million in investment projects in the agricultural machinery and healthcare sectors in a number of bilateral meetings on Nov. 6, Kazakh Invest national company’s press service reported.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed his government to organize the events during his official visit to Germany in December 2019. The Kazakh government also formed a working group led by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklar to strengthen interaction with German investors.

“The working group has no analogs in trade and investment relations between Kazakhstan and any other country. The Kazakh government is offering the German businesses an exclusive package of measures, and this is evidence of the beginning of a qualitatively new stage of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany,” Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Almas Aydarov.

Aidarov presented investment projects in mining, metallurgy, machinery building, and medical industries worth more than $10 billion at the round table with German business circles.

The German business representatives stressed the importance of deepening Kazakh-German trade and economic relations, developing investment partnerships, and the transfer of advanced German technologies.