Ethnic Kazakh Living in Istanbul Genius Behind Costumes of Historical Movies, Theaters

NUR-SULTAN – Ethnic Kazakh Turan Bahadur, who lives in Istanbul, has been making clothes for historical and period movies in Turkey. After the launch of the website, his movie costume designs began gaining popularity in a competitive market, reported Turkystan.kz.

Bahadur also designs jewelry, has his own shop and a workshop.

Since childhood, Bahadur helped his father at the sewing factory. After school graduation, he decided to begin making clothes as his father did.

“Twenty years ago, I opened my own shop, started sewing national clothes and made jewelry. Our team now includes 10 people. I also teach young people as my father taught me. I’m glad to receive such positive reviews on our website,” he said.

Bahadur also spoke about his cooperation with the producers of historical movies.

“There is a great demand for the Oghuz’s (a western Turkic people that lived in the 8th century Сentral Asia) headwear. Some customers ask for a certain design for the hats. Of course, there are many other masters but our items are in demand,” he said.

His first order was for the “Korkyt ata” movie. Baһadur’s team made costumes for the “Direnis Karatay” and “Hürkuş: The Hero in the Skies” movies as well as costumes for Turkish singer Alperen Kekilli.

“We also cooperate with some theaters in Istanbul. We often receive orders from the organizers of archery competitions. We have customers from Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Russia and Ukraine. I’m happy to continue the tradition of my family,” he said.

Bahadur also serves as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh-Turkish Society for Education and Research public association. Along with the educational mission, the members decided to help ethnic Kazakh families living in Turkey with computers during a pandemic.

Two years ago, Bahadur visited Kazakhstan. “I’ve been to Almaty. I went to Koktobe, the Chimbulak valley and the grand bazaar. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough time to visit other places in Almaty. It’s quite a big city,” he added.

Bahadur plans to visit several regions of Kazakhstan in the future. “I want to go to Semei. My father once lived in East Turkestan, but my grandfather is a native of Semei. I have heard a lot about the beautiful capital of Kazakhstan – Nur-Sultan. My dream is to try kumis (fermented horse milk) and celebrate the Nauryz holiday (the spring holiday of Persian- and Turkic-speaking nations that symbolizes the beginning of the new year) there,” he said.