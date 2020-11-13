Almaty Charitable Festival Showcases Achievements of Talented Children with Special Needs

NUR-SULTAN – Almaty hosted the ninth Krasnoe Yabloko Almaty (Almaty’s Red Apple) – a symbol of a strong and happy family online charitable festival Nov. 10-11. This year’s event promoted the main message that all children deserve the best things in life, especially children with special needs.

More than 200 gifted children had the opportunity to show their skills and receive awards and gifts for their performances. Participation in the activities will help children to acquire knowledge and experience of public speaking that are important for further development.

The festival organizers believe that creativity is not limited by physical capabilities. Friendly atmosphere and understanding will raise the young generation in a spirit of kindness and mutual assistance.

“We named the festival Almaty’s Red Apple because apples are associated with Almaty, Kazakhstan and home. The apple is a symbol of our city. We think that the taste, color and productivity of apple orchards in Almaty symbolize well-being, birth, the beginning of life and development. Such traditions and values are connected with family too. Apples symbolize home comfort, family hearth, warmth and love,” author and organizer of the project Elmira Aliyeva told the Astana Times.

The Institute of Family in Kazakhstan and Central Asia annually organizes events with the participation of 1,000 children from Almaty and other cities since 2011. Initially, the events were held in boarding schools, universities and schools. Then, the committee decided to organize a festival with music and dance performances.

“We see how children become more confident, stronger every year, and we are pleased with the result of our joint work. We appreciate our sponsors, organizers, teachers, volunteers and other people for their support,” said Aliyeva.

Aliyeva also shared future plans for the project as they plan to establish a center to encourage the socialization of children with disabilities. “We are looking for investors to implement this important project and call on business people to help with this initiative. You cannot imagine how parents and children need these kinds of centers. Many parents are left alone as they can’t find creative centers that work with children with disabilities,” she said.

Amir Issayev, 16, has not only participated in this year’s creative festival but also demonstrates his knowledge at international competitions in chess and mental arithmetic with his excellent scores.

“At first, we were scared after learning his diagnosis,” Amir Issayev’s parents Kenzhebai and Zukhra shared their story. “But this is God who gives us children and all children are different. We dedicated our lives to our son. Now his progress and success inspires us and other parents. Any parent can bring up a strong person, you just have to believe in your child and give him or her a love that they can feel.”