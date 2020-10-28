Kulanshi Art Space Gallery Presents “The Legends” Exhibition Dedicated to Kazakh Art (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – “The Legends” – an exhibition showcasing the works of Kazakh artists opened its doors to visitors at the ForteBank Kulanshi Art Space gallery in Nur-Sultan.

The exhibition presents 75 works created by Abdrashit Sydyhanov (b. 1937), Sabur Mambeev (1928-2017), Sagyntai Alimbetov (b. 1953) and Galym Karjasov (1954-2016). The artworks display the interest of artists in the history, detailed research and revitalization of ancient symbols, petroglyphs, cave paintings, epics and legends of the Kazakh people.

The main idea of the exhibition is featured in the video presentation that says “Fathers tell their children legends. Daughters and sons keep these precious legends to tell their children and their grandchildren.”

This is the 19th exhibition held at the Kulanshi Art Space, Chairman of the Management Board of ForteBank Guram Andronikashvili told Informburo.kz.

“Artists with different types of artistic writing are united by the love for their homeland, respect and interest in the history of their people. The search for new forms and techniques in art makes this exhibition an integral part of Kazakh paintings of the previous century,” added Andronikashvili.

The Chairman of the Curatorial Council of the Kulanshi Art Space Leila Makhat feels that despite the fact that the exhibition displays the works of different authors, the main message of the exhibition remains the same throughout. “The authors and their works are connected with each other. Their creative period covers both the 20th century, its middle period, and the late period of the 21st century. Most importantly, the exhibition demonstrates the diversity of Kazakh culture,” she added.

“The artists greatly contributed to the development of art and culture in Kazakhstan,” said Makhat. “The main thing that united these artists was their love for their homeland. This love encouraged them to create works featuring their contemporaries and their lives, and a detailed revival of the symbols of the country. The artists worked and depicted the history of our country until their last days.”

The exhibition is free and will remain open through Nov. 23.

But individual visits to the exhibition are temporarily canceled for safety reasons. Visitors can sign up for a tour by calling the gallery’s call center: + 7 (702) 510-57-20 or +7 (717) 274-47-09.

Tours are conducted for a group of 30 people in three languages – Kazakh, Russian, English. It is necessary to wear masks and follow hygiene measures while on the tour.