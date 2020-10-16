Kazakhstan to Host Oceanman Open Water Swimming Competition in 2021

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will host the Oceanman sporting event for the first time in Kapshagay in the Almaty region July 31 – Aug. 1, 2021, reported the press service of Kazakh Tourism National Company.

Launched in 2015, Oceanman is an international open water swimming competition designed by swimmers for swimmers. The list of hosting countries includes Turkey, Italy, Spain, Greece, Russia, France, Mexico and Switzerland in the 2020/2021 season.

According to the program, participants will be offered four distances in Kazakhstan. A children’s 800-meter swim and a 1.5-km sprint will be held on July 31. A Half Oceanman with a distance of five kilometers and Oceanman with a distance of 10 kilometers will be held on Aug. 1.

“The competition is attractive not only as a sports event, but also as an event that will attract tourists. People can take part in the event as well as travel around Almaty. It is a great opportunity to plan your vacation for next summer now,” said Managing Director of Kazakh Tourism Talgat Amanbayev.

Kapshagay city and its surroundings are one of the popular weekend destinations for Almaty residents. The distance between Almaty and the Kapshagay lake is approximately 80 kilometres.

The owner of the Oceanman Kazakh franchise, Yeraly Uralov, noted that the lake in Kapshagay is comfortable for swimming and the weather conditions were favorable as well.

“I took part in Oceanman in Spain for the first time in 2019. Those 10 kilometers inspired me so much. I believe that such kinds of competitions should be organized in our country as well,” said Uralov.

It is also convenient that participants can now fly into the Almaty international airport thanks to direct flights from Moscow, Bangkok, Delhi, Beijing and Shanghai – that is if flight restrictions are eased by that time.

Oceanman kicks off in different cities every year. The participant can take part in one competition or he or she can choose several ones. At the end of each season, a championship final is held. According to the qualification system, the first 10 women and 10 men from each Oceanman and Half Oceanman will advance to the Oceanman Worldwide Championship final by default.