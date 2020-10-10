Kazakhstan Increases Environmental Program Investments by 24 Percent in January-August

NUR-SULTAN – Environmental investments increased by 24 percent in January-August and reached 92.5 billion tenge (US$216 million), the Finprom financial and business analytical service reported.

The increase was two-fold and worth 74.6 billion tenge (US$174 million) in the same period last year. Over the past three years, investments in environmental protection grew by an average of 94.7 percent per year.

In total, the government allocated 368.8 billion tenge (US$863 million) for environmental protection over the past ten years.

The Akmola region is a leader within the country, investing 27.5 billion tenge (US$64 million) in environmental protection. This figure is two times larger than in the corresponding period last year (13.4 billion tenge (US$31 million)).

The investments in the East Kazakhstan region increased by more than 5.5 times per year and reached 10.1 billion tenge (US$23 million). The top three regions also include the Mangystau region with environmental investments there totaling 7.8 billion tenge (US$18 million).

Almaty, Aktobe, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Atyrau are included in the list of cities with high levels of air pollution.

Environmental issues are vital for Kazakhstan, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23. President Tokayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to develop a decarbonized economy to meet the Paris 2030 targets The government plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent by 2030 through economic overhaul and industrial modernization. It is expected to plant more than two billion trees in the next five years.

Earlier, in his address to the nation Tokayev noted that environmental protection and ecological development are one of the most important issues on the agenda of Kazakhstan. The Parliament is set to adopt a new Environmental Code aiming at solving systemic problems by the end of the year. The government has been instructed to implement practical measures to improve the environmental situation including plans for the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity.