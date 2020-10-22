Kazakhstan Completes Pilot Canal Project in Turkestan, Says Ecology Minister

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan completed a pilot project for the digitization of a canal in the Maktaaral district of the Turkestan Region, which significantly reduced water consumption in the region, Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev said in an Oct. 20 report to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“The process of providing water supply to the population is dynamically transitioning to automation,” Kanat Tastybayev, head of Kazvodkhoz production enterprise branch of the Suzak district in the Turkestan Region, recently told inform.kz.

The digitization of the water resource management centers can cover up for the manpower deficit in the industry.

“Tanks can be monitored by video surveillance devices, gutters can be opened and closed automatically with computer devices, and wastewater volume can be measured and monitored from a central location using a special sensor. This means that digitalization has finally entered the water sector,” Tastybayev said.

The Kazakh water resource companies will need more skillful IT specialists to digitize the water canals and reservoirs around the country. According to Tastybayev, the Kazakh government will need to build infrastructure around the water resource managing centers in villages to stop the brain drain and retain qualified specialists.

“It is also necessary to improve the infrastructure so that they (the youth) stay in the village. If we resolve the simplest issues such as water supply, uninterrupted power supply, gas supply, road construction, internet connection, sports programs, and cultural facilities, then strong young specialists will be ready to work in rural areas,” Tastybayev said.

The Kazakh government plans to build 28 reservoirs in eight regions by 2030 for irrigating land and helping to remove the threat of floods in 70 at-risk settlements.