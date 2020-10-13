Kazakh Government Adopts Comprehensive Plan Through 2025 To Develop Domestic Pharmaceutical Industry

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh government has adopted a Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry through 2025 in a Sept. 6 government meeting.

As part of the plan, the government will launch more than 30 new large pharmaceutical industries for 77.8 billion tenge (US$181.64). The projects will double the medicine production to 230 billion tenge and triple exports to 75 billion tenge (US$175.10). The projects will also train more than 2,000 highly qualified specialists and create permanent jobs for them.

To ensure Kazakhstan’s drug safety, the government plans to increase domestic pharmaceutical production to 50 percent in physical terms by 2025. As of today, the share of domestic manufacturers in the procurement of medicines and medical devices has grown to 30 percent and continues to grow steadily.

In the first eight months of 2020, the production volume in the pharmaceutical industry had a 34.1 percent increase and reached 81.5 billion tenge (US$190.28). The investments into the industry reached 5.2 percent and 4.1 billion tenge (US$9.57 million).

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed the government to scale up state support for the domestic pharmaceutical industry, especially in terms of stimulating clinical and preclinical trials.

The prime minister instructed the ministries of industry, health, and foreign affairs to attract the top 50 pharmaceutical manufacturers from the Big Pharma, the world’s largest publicly traded pharmaceutical companies, and localize drug production in Kazakhstan.

Mamin instructed the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare to identify drug volume needs in the country, strengthen the technical base of laboratories testing medical products and drugs, and train qualified personnel for the pharmaceutical industry.

The prime minister also instructed the regional and city akimats (administrations) to approve target indicators for domestic production upon purchasing medicines and medical devices.