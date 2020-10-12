Heads of States of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Release Joint Statement on Events in Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN – Heads of states of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan released a joint statement in the light of recent events in Kyrgyzstan on Oct. 9, reported Akorda Press.

“As close neighbors bound by centuries-old bonds of friendship, good neighborliness, common cultural and spiritual values, we call on the people of Kyrgyzstan in these complicated days to show their wisdom in order to preserve peace and restore stability in the country,” says the statement.

The heads of states hope that all political parties and public circles of Kyrgyzstan will make every effort to ensure peace and tranquility and to resolve the issues in compliance with the Constitution and national legislation.

“Kyrgyzstan’s wellbeing is an important factor in regional security and sustainable development in Central Asia. Our countries have one past and are building a common future. The peoples of Central Asia are historically united by the desire for peace and harmony for the future generations,” it reads.

The states are strengthening regional cooperation to expand trade, economic, investment, transport, communication and cultural and humanitarian ties, border and interregional interaction.

“We will always support the people of Kyrgyzstan in their wish for unity and peaceful, independent development and prosperity,” it says.