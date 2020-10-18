Ethnic Kazakh Living in China Madina Dumankyzy Performs Dimash Kudaibergen’s Song at Sing! China Music Competition

NUR-SULTAN – A 20-year-old ethnic Kazakh from Xinjiang province in China, Madina Dumankyzy, performed Dimash Kudaibergen’s song “Umytylmas Kun” (An Unforgettable Day) in the eighth round of the popular Chinese singing competition Sing! China.

She performed a song in the Kazakh and Chinese languages accompanied by the kobyz (a two-stringed instrument) and a flute.

“I am grateful to Li Jian for this opportunity to perform Dimash Kudaibergen’s song in this competition. I love this song. But, it seems to me that I didn’t perform as well as I could because I had a sore throat. In any case, I am glad that I sang a song for my people,” Dumankyzy wrote on her account on China’s popular social media platform Weibo.

Kudaibergen admired the performance of a young Kazakh girl and noted her soft and beautiful voice.

“I would like to thank the mentor of the Voice of China Project Li Jian for choosing my song. When I got sick at the I am a singer project, Maestro Li, being also a participant in this competition, brought me medicines so that I could recover. I want to thank Madina for a beautiful performance of my song. Sing it wherever you want… Good luck, Madina! I believe that one day you will become famous! Follow your dreams,” Kudaibergen wrote on his Instagram.

From an early age, Dumankyzy was fond of playing the dombra, the Kazakh national instrument and a piano. She dreamed of coming to Kazakhstan as an accomplished singer to perform there.