U.S. Commerce Chamber Launches Kazakh American Business Council

NUR-SULTAN – The U.S. Commerce Chamber announced the creation of the U.S. – Kazakh Business Council to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation, reported the commerce’s press service.

The new council, which will seek to deepen business contacts between the two countries and help American companies expand their presence in Kazakhstan, will be chaired by Chevron, one of the largest investors in the Kazakh economy. It will be placed within the Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia Affairs Department led by Senior Vice President Khush Choksy.

“The U.S. Chamber is delighted to help expand U.S.-Kazakhstan commercial engagement, and with members of the Council, we will focus on supporting initiatives and needed reforms that will contribute to the economic pillar of the U.S. strategy for Central Asia,” said Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The establishment of a new council, which took over the functions of the former U.S. – Kazakh Business Association, is a “historical event,” according to Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Erzhan Kazykhanov.

“As a leading economy of Central Asia, Kazakhstan remains a reliable partner of the United States and stands committed to mutually beneficial cooperation with the U.S. companies,” he said.

Trade between the United States and Kazakhstan amounts to nearly $2 billion per year and 700 American companies are working in Kazakhstan. The official visit of then Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States in January 2018 gave a significant boost to bilateral ties reaching and the strategic partnership.

The two countries believe that there is ample room to strengthen their partnership across many different areas to create new businesses and more jobs.